A next step for the Flint River Rec Trail

One of Albany's natural treasures that was heavily damaged in a tornado one year ago is slowly being restored and improved upon, as part of a larger recreational trail.

Dougherty County Commissioners approved Monday spending up to $45,000 in SPLOST V money on design services with Kaizen Collaborative for a trailhead at Radium Springs, according to Assistant County Administrator Michael McCoy.

This trailhead will be an entry point for the Flint River Recreational Trail, a pathway connecting residents to destinations across the community including downtown and Albany State University.

The county applied for a $200,000 Department of Natural Resources grant, that was due in early January.

That money, if awarded, will be used to pay for developing the trailhead at Radium Springs, and other components of the trail system linking the former golf course with Radium Gardens.

