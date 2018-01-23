High performing employees recognized by county commissioners

This week brought public recognition to three people who are normally behind the scenes in Dougherty County.

Three county employees were recognized for their efforts on the job during 2017, at a time the community was dealing with disaster recovery following multiple storms.

Solid Waste weigh master Tracy Page was recognized as "Employee of the Year" by Dougherty County Commissioners at their meeting Monday.

And two people were recognized in the Public Works Department. Christopher

Owens was named "Employee of the Year" and Thomas Bruce was named "Supervisor of the Year".

