Oliver Jones honored at Albany State homecoming game

From 1973 until 2000, Oliver Jones was a staple in the coach's box for Albany State men's basketball.

His success transcended decades.

ASU once again showed its appreciation over a decade post-retirement.

Dozens of former Albany State basketball players took to half court of Saturday's homecoming basketball game to honor Jones.

Coach Jones holds every historic mark there is to have with ASU men's basketball.

The ASU sports hall-of-famer was presented with an autographed basketball that heralded his many accomplishments.

He had 6 of the 7 SIAC championships in program history.

He led the Golden Rams to a school-record high 415 wins in his 28 seasons on the sidelines.

Also, 8 of his teams appeared in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

"All of the players loved each other, I loved the players and the players and the players cared about me," said Jones as he sat courtside at the ASU homecoming game.

"They played for each other and played for the community. And it was just a joy to watch them play."

ASU is currently a far cry from the Runnin' gunnin' Rams that Jones led in his 28 seasons.

The men lost Saturday's game to Fort Valley state, their third straight defeat in the rivalry.

