ASU to hold tax prep event

Albany State University will host its second annual tax preparation event next month.

A student-led team of IRS volunteers will offer their help for free starting February 5 through April 14.

The event will be held in room 122 in Peace Hall at Albany State's East campus.

The dean of the university's College of Business says you don't have to be a professional to learn how to file taxes.

"You don't have to be an accountant to prepare taxes, you don't have to be a business student to prepare taxes. All you have to do is learn the laws. So the students not only need to know how they know what they know how to do, they also need to know what they can't do," said Alicia Jackson, Dean, College of Business.

Taxpayers are advised to bring supporting tax documents, a government-issued photo ID, and social security cards for all individuals included on the return.

Copies of last year's return are also helpful.

