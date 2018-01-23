Editorial: Albany native, jazz musician returns home to give back

Get ready, Albany and Southwest Georgia! A native son is coming home.

Jazz guitarist and Monroe High grad Russell Malone began working with Jimmy Smith in 1988 and went on to work with Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, Aretha Franklin, the late Natalie Cole, and many other notable musicians.

And he's bringing his talents back to his hometown for "Jazzin' the Quarters, An Evening with Russell Malone," sponsored by Renaissance Connection, Inc., a local arts organization!

Malone is the perfect example for Albany students that great seeds can be planted in small towns!

In fact, while here, the jazz musician will hold master classes with area students.

It's wonderful that someone whose talents are known internationally hasn't forgotten his hometown.

We hope Albany and Southwest Georgia will welcome him home and support the arts in our community.

