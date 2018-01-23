Future of Albany Civic Center management voted on in commission meeting

City commissioners are expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor. (Source: WALB)

A new company may be taking over Albany's Civic Center.

City commissioners are expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor.

If approved, the company will manage the James H. Gray Jr. Civic Center.

The company was one a few who put in a bid to run the civic center.

The current civic center staff chose Spectra.

Now, commissioners have the final say.

Ward four Commissioner Roger Marietta says since the city had to cut positions at the civic center they haven't had any full-time managers to run it.

He thinks this new company would help bring it diverse acts.

"It's really kind of a no-brainer. We really can't continue on the path that we are on and expect the civic center to be successful. This is a way that will change directions and expect success," said Marietta.

The venue management services contract would last for five years, with the possibility of renewal.

Operators would also have the prospect of private management of the facilities.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.