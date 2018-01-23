City leaders to vote on Albany Museum of Art downtown move

Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality (Source: WALB)

Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality.

City leaders will vote on whether to approve a $1.5 million line of credit for the relocation.

Staff with Albany Art Museum will need to show all of the funding sources needed for that $7.5 million project.

They'll also need to explain to city leaders why the former Belk location downtown is the best spot to relocate the museum.

Located at the corner of Washington and Broad, it could be the new home of Albany Museum of Art.

"Perfect blank canvas, for a new museum. It has plenty of room for growth," said Paula Williams, executive director for the museum.

But before that can become a reality, Albany city leaders will need to approve $1.5 million in new market tax credits which acts as a line of credit.

But to get it, staff will have to show the project is shovel ready.

The move comes after last year's destructive January storms tore off the roof and caused major damage. While they did complete repairs on their current location, they feel like it's time to move downtown to help be closer to other city attractions.

Williams: we usually draw from at least a 90-mile radius even where we are now, but when we move downtown, we feel those numbers will grow exponentially.

"It looks like a project that will be moving forward," said BJ Fletcher, city commissioner.

Staff will also have to show all of the funding sources for the line of credit which includes the $1 million deferred loan approved by the city in May.

Museum officials said that they hope to be at the downtown location within the next two years.

The Albany Museum staff have been working diligently over the past few months to make sure this project is shovel ready.

Some of those efforts include engineering reports, a capital campaign consultant and a recent $10,000 grant for collections assessment and preservation.

