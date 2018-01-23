Serious wreck blocks N. Slappey traffic

Motorists driving through Albany are encouraged to avoid the area around North Slappey Boulevard and Pine Avenue.
A serious collision has left a vehicle on its side, and traffic is blocked in the vicinity near Wendy's and Krispy Kreme.
Emergency personnel are on the scene, trying to help.
It's best to stay clear of this area for the time being.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.