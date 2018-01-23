Serious wreck blocks N. Slappey traffic - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Serious wreck blocks N. Slappey traffic

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Motorists driving through Albany are encouraged to avoid the area around North Slappey Boulevard and Pine Avenue.

A serious collision has left a vehicle on its side, and traffic is blocked in the vicinity near Wendy's and Krispy Kreme.

Emergency personnel are on the scene, trying to help.

It's best to stay clear of this area for the time being.

