Back the Blue received largest donation to date from Chehaw benefit

The second annual Hero's Memorial Race to support the Back the Blue Movement. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Back the Blue movement received its largest donation to date Tuesday morning, from Chehaw's R/C Raceway.

$1,500 was donated from last weekend's second annual Heroes Memorial Race.

The event had over 120 participants and hundreds of spectators.

The yearly race is held in memory of the two fallen officers; Nick Smarr and Jody Smith.

Last year, proceeds for the race went to their families, but they decided this year they wanted the proceeds to go to multiple law enforcement agencies to purchase safety equipment and bullet-proof vests.

"It's a way to give back to the first responder community as a whole. The needs are so great that it's hard to specifically pinpoint one," said Steven Danford,R/C Raceway President.

Back the Blue is accepting donations throughout the year. If you would like to give back, make a stop at Gieryic's Automotive Repair Shop, on Dawson Road in Albany.

