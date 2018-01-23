Valdosta teen arrested for stealing sneakers, purse

Just after midnight on Tuesday, January 23, Lowndes County 911 got a report of someone taking items from a neighbor’s vehicle.

Officers dispatched to the area soon found a young man who fit the description, carrying a pair of gray Nike Air Jordan sneakers and a teal woman’s wallet.

Clayton Arledge, 18, was detained for further investigation, and a witness identified Arledge as the person they saw entering the victim’s vehicle.

The owners of the vehicle confirmed that a pair of gray Nike Air Jordans and a teal woman’s wallet were missing.

"The Valdosta Police Department works tirelessly to prevent and solve crimes, but we cannot do it without the help of the community. Policing efforts must be a partnership between the citizens and the community and the better we work together, the stronger and safer this community will be," said VPD Captain Kari Williams.

Arledge was arrested for Theft By Entering Automobile and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

