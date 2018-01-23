Residency error taints 50 Thomas Co. indictments

Questions from Thomas County grand jury members, including the true residence of one of them, is causing 50 indictments to essentially become invalid.

The problem arises from the fact that there were only 16 grand jurors, the minimum required by law, and it turns out that one of the jurors lives in Grady County, not Thomas County.

That means that the grand jury is not legally constituted, according to District Attorney Brad Shealey.

One of the prominent cases the grand jury was hearing was the case of Deputy Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert while attempting to serve a search warrant last August. The grand jury had not issued a ruling on that evidence, and Shealey said today he was filing a motion with the judge to 'quash it.'

It is likely that those 50 cases will have to be heard by a legally constituted grand jury in the future.

Thirteen people who had been indicted by this grand jury had already pled guilty to various charges.

It's not known what will happen with the defendants who had already pled guilty.

