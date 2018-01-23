Thomasville Electric Dept. honored

The City of Thomasville Utilities’ Electric Department has been awarded the Electric Cities of Georgia 2017 Jeff Cook Award for Safety Excellence, based on training, best practices, and safety record.

Electric Operations Manager Brent Alderman and Electric Linemen Travis Lamos, Jacob Gunn, and Jesse Mayfield received the award on behalf of the City of Thomasville Electric Department.

"The commitment we have to safety is so ingrained in how we do our jobs that it goes mostly unnoticed by anyone outside of our ranks," Alderman said. "It’s truly an honor for our department to be recognized for the attentiveness we have toward maintaining the highest safety standards."

The City of Thomasville began providing electric power in 1906. Today, the electric department serves more than 15,000 residential and commercial customers over a system comprised of 485 miles of electric lines and nine substations.

