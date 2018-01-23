Wanted Dillard's shoplifter arrested

Albany police have arrested a man wanted for felony shoplifting.

Frank Paris, Jr. was arrested Sunday, January 21, at the Traveler's Inn on West Oglethorpe, thanks to a call from an anonymous person.

Officers arrested him without incident.

He was wanted for trying to steal nearly $1,200 in Levi's jeans from Dillard's on December 26.

According to police, Paris nearly caused a crash while leaving the scene.

