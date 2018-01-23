Wanted Dillard's shoplifter arrested

Dougherty County's largest employer, also Southwest Georgia's safety net hospital, took a massive hit during the January storms.More >>
Albany police have arrested a man wanted for trying to steal nearly $1,200 in jeans from a department store.More >>
Victims of the storms one year ago were honored in Cook County on Monday night, as residents gathered to remember friends and relatives lost.More >>
One year after the January 22 tornado, Procter & Gamble opened a new warehouse in Albany.More >>
GBI agents say Thomas County Sheriff's deputy and drug squad agent Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert, 37, while serving a search warrant.More >>
