INTERACTIVE: Tracking homicide cases in Albany for 2018

This article contains a list of all the 2018 cases classified as a homicide in Albany.
If you know anything about these homicides, you're asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.
Steve Kenneth Wallace, 54, was arrested on January 9 after police say he stabbed Jamerson Wingfield, 61, 17 times with a screwdriver. The stabbing happened on January 6, and Wingfield succumbed to his injuries on January 13.
Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after Walter Lee Boone, Jr., 57, was found dead in a wooded area near West Gordon Avenue on January 22.
