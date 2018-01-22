Community holds vigil to remember 7 Cook County storm victims

Victims of the storms one year ago were honored in Cook County on Monday night, as residents gathered to remember friends and relatives lost. (Source: WALB)

Victims of the storms one year ago were honored in Cook County on Monday night, as residents gathered to remember friends and relatives lost.

One survivor said she was dreading this day, and remembered as though it was yesterday.

"I watched a candle go out, and I watched a neighbor reach over and re-light their candle," Pastor Eric Gordon remarked to the crowd.

In his eyes, the vigil was another example of neighbors helping neighbors, a vivid picture of what happened one year ago.

"Neighbors looking out for each, people taking care of each others' flame," Pastor Gordon added.

He was referring to the quick action of dozens of volunteers and first responders who helped rebuild Cook County.

"I got nervous. I got fearful. I just was hoping this day wouldn't come," Yvonne Woods explained.

Woods still has to pinch herself to believe it's been one year since the deadly tornado.

And had she not listened to her husband's plea for them to leave from their mobile home, "we probably would've perished too because of the way the trailer was all torn up," said Woods.

Their lives were spared, but seven others in Sunshine Acres weren't so lucky.

A candle was lit for each victim.

Cook County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Brent Exum explained they "hope what this does is bring everything full circle from that day, from the morning down there, the chaos," to how quickly law enforcement and emergency agencies pulled together.

"They came together, full force, I've never seen so many people," Woods added.

And she said to this day, the community hasn't left her side.

"Everybody else has left, you know for about 24 hours, the eye of the world was on Cook County, and they're all gone now but we're still here," said Exum.

Woods and her family are taking it one day at a time as they work to rebuild their home.

