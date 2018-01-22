Community holds vigil to remember 7 Cook County storm victims

Victims of the storms one year ago were honored in Cook County on Monday night, as residents gathered to remember friends and relatives lost.More >>
One year after the January 22 tornado, Procter & Gamble opened a new warehouse in Albany.More >>
GBI agents say Thomas County Sheriff's deputy and drug squad agent Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert, 37, while serving a search warrant.More >>
Lowndes County deputies are trying to figure out the source of hundreds of thousands of dollars found inside a backpack during a traffic stop. Investigators said a driver was pulled over Friday night for driving erratically.More >>
The public will have a chance to comment about possible Dougherty County roads closing due to excessive littering.More >>
