P&G showcases new warehouse, one year after tornado

One year after the January 22nd tornado, Procter & Gamble opened a new warehouse in Albany. (Source: WALB)

One year after the January 22 tornado, Procter & Gamble opened a new warehouse in Albany.

Staff with P&G held a ribbon cutting for one of the three new warehouses on Monday afternoon.

One year ago the tornado destroyed the 1.6 million-square-foot warehouse.

The new warehouses will be attached to the existing plant.

P&G's Plant Operation Manager Werhner Washington said staff will be able to produce and ship more Bounty and Charmin products out of the new warehouses.

"That is going to allow us to streamline our supply chain, make our logistics more efficient, and make it more cost-effective for P&G to source volume out of the Albany plant," said Washington.

Although the tornado destroyed the warehouse, P&G in Albany was able to hire 40 new employees, and they expect to hire another 40 this year.

The other two warehouse will be completed in a few months.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.