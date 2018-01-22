Justin Henderson fills Valwood head football coach spot

Henderson will take over as head coach (Source: WALB)

The Valwood Valiants football team will now be led by a new face, but one that's very familiar.

Justin Henderson, the brother of former coach Ashley Henderson, will now take the reigns of the team that went on to win a GISA state title last year.

Ashley recently accepted the head coach job at Thomas County Central.

Justin has called plays for the Valiants dominant defense over the past four years. He was promoted to head coach about two weeks ago.

Valwood held opponents to less than nine points per game during the 2017 season.

Henderson said his first week on the job has been crazy, but he plans consult with his brother as he builds a new program.

"Huge accomplishments in such a short span of time," Justin Henderson said, in reference to his brother. "Just to try to maintain that level will be a challenge. A challenge that I look forward to."

Henderson said he's just beginning to think about who might fill some of the teams coaching vacancies.

He said he expects several of last season's coaches to head to TCC with his brother.

No coach in Valwood history won more games than Ashley Henderson.

