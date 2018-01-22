Lowndes Co. deputies recover $400K in traffic stop

Lowndes County deputies are trying to figure out the source of hundreds of thousands of dollars found inside a backpack during a traffic stop.

Investigators said a driver was pulled over Friday night for driving erratically.

The driver had no license and when deputies looked in his van, they found the bag with $400,000 inside.

"My experience in the drug business, looking the way its packaged it obviously did not come from a financial institution with marking bands around it. Right now we are opening an in-depth investigation," said Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

It's not clear if the money came from an illegal source.

Right now, the driver is not facing any charges.

