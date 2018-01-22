Public meeting to be held to address closing roads due to littering

The public will have a chance to comment about possible Dougherty County roads closing due to excessive littering.

Some landowners in southern Dougherty County are upset about trash being dumped along portions of Wildfair, Blue Springs and River roads.

Commissioners have received written complaints from Blue Springs Plantation and Nonami Plantation owners and/or managers.

The commission agreed to a public hearing on the matter at its weekly meeting Monday.

"When people ask for a road to be closed, that impacts a lot of people. It's an important process to go through," said Chris Cohilas, Chairman of the Dougherty County Commission.

Besides trash, land owners said they have found damage from people off-roading and cutting "donuts" into the land.

The county's Assistant Administrator Michael McCoy said late Monday that no date is set for the public hearing.

