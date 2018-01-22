APD investigates 6 aggravated assault cases in 24 hours - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD investigates 6 aggravated assault cases in 24 hours

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police are investigating six different aggravated assaults cases that happened across the city.

Police say they happened throughout the day Sunday.

Those crimes happened between 4 a.m and 11:30 p.m.

Investigators have not released any details on arrests, but four of those assaults involved firearms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly