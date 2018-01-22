Dougherty Co. Superior Court Judge enlightens students

Goss speaks to sixth through eighth grade students about listening (Source: WALB)

Deerfield-Windsor middle school students had a special opportunity to hear from our Dougherty County Superior Court Judge.

Honorable Steve Goss spoke to students and faculty at a special assembly on conflict resolution in the media center.

Through his interactive presentation Goss focused on family and peer relationships and the process of listening to one another.

Eighth grade student Carter Deriso said he learned a lot from today's work shop.

"It helped me understand and know how to solve issues with my friends. You can solve your issues without fighting or getting into any problems," said Deriso.

And Goss said he enjoyed getting to interact with the students today.

