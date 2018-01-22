Mother remembers son by launching website

Cathy Cody along with the web designer and graphic clothing designer talk on couch about website (Source: WALB)

A mother is remembering her son, who was murdered last year, with a newly launched website.

Cathy Cody wants her Anthony Wright's legacy to live on.

Wright was shot during a fight last June at the Ashley Riverside Apartments in downtown Albany.

Since then, two people have been arrested in the case.

Cody says she and Wright were looking to launch a website with his personal brand "Ajayy Sensei" about two weeks before his death.

Now the website is a tribute to Wright and stocked with his personal brand merchandise.

"Because in my book, and what we got from the police, my son died a hero and heroes don't die. Heroes multiply," explained Cody, "They say this is your man, life is going to live on because as his mom, we are going to take it all the way."

The money raised will be used to buy a slab for Wright's grave.

Cody is also working to donate more funds to local schools for band or music equipment.

Cody says Kerpasha Davis is the website graphic designer and Lisa Bussey is the T-shirt designer.

