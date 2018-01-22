Thomas grand jury hears officer shooting evidence

Albany Police officers and detectives set up police tape at a building at the intersection of West Gordon Avenue and Davidson Drive in what police are calling a homicide investigation.More >>
Albany Police officers and detectives set up police tape at a building at the intersection of West Gordon Avenue and Davidson Drive in what police are calling a homicide investigation.More >>
A mother is remembering her son, who was murdered last year, with a newly launched website. Cathy Cody wants her Anthony Wright's legacy to live on.More >>
A mother is remembering her son, who was murdered last year, with a newly launched website. Cathy Cody wants her Anthony Wright's legacy to live on.More >>
The City of Albany has been awarded a $15 million loan for sewer system infrastructure, as part of an Energy conservation project that qualifies for an interest rate reduction.More >>
The City of Albany has been awarded a $15 million loan for sewer system infrastructure, as part of an Energy conservation project that qualifies for an interest rate reduction.More >>
One year after a deadly tornado struck Dougherty County, a two-year-old child who was reported missing during the storm has yet to be found. One search and rescue member who worked tirelessly to locate the child says the case is baffling.More >>
One year after a deadly tornado struck Dougherty County, a two-year-old child who was reported missing during the storm has yet to be found. One search and rescue member who worked tirelessly to locate the child says the case is baffling.More >>
GBI agents say Thomas County Sheriff's deputy and drug squad agent Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert, 37, while serving a search warrant.More >>
GBI agents say Thomas County Sheriff's deputy and drug squad agent Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert, 37, while serving a search warrant.More >>