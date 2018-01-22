Thomas grand jury hears officer shooting evidence - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas grand jury hears officer shooting evidence

(AP image) (AP image)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

A civil grand jury is hearing the case of an officer-involved shooting in Thomasville. 

GBI agents say Thomas County Sheriff's deputy and drug squad agent Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert, 37, while serving a search warrant.

This is the only case the grand jury is hearing today. 

The proceeding, which will take place at Thomas County Judicial Center, will be closed.

According to District Attorney Brad Shealey, the civil grand jury can make one of two recommendations.

The grand jury can recommend the case to be heard by a criminal grand jury in March if they believe criminal charges are recommended to be pursued.

If the grand jury does not recommend the case be pursued with a true bill, the case is closed. 

The grand jury, which was selected in October, consists of 23 members. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

