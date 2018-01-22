Victim identified in 2nd Albany homicide of 2018

Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after a 55-year-old man was found dead Monday morning. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

A man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation.

Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after Walter Lee Boone, Jr., 57, was found dead Monday morning.

Albany Police arrested Harris less than 12 hours since investigators arrived on the scene of the crime.

Police said Harris can be seen in surveillance video from just after 3:00 a.m. Monday. The video shows Harris taking items out of the trunk of a silver sedan.

Police said the sedan belonged to Boone.

Later Harris is seen throwing items in a dumpster. Police said more video shows Harris dragging the body.

"Right now we have to kind of backtrack everything we do find," explained Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

As police work to find a possible motive, nearby residents are asking why the violence?

"I've been out here for four months and I didn't realize what was going on out here until this day," said Thomas Mitchell.

Mitchell was trying to get in contact with his family to make sure everyone was okay.

Other residents, whose homes are also near the scene of the crime said they are sick of the violence in the community.

"It's shocking to know that this happened right here in your backyard. To wake up and see this it's horrific," explained Leon Douglas.

Police spent much of the Monday morning collecting evidence.

The car seen in the video had one flat and one tire that had fallen off. As the day continued police spoke with nearby residents and were even seen outside an apartment building across the street.

The death is the second homicide of 2018. Something area residents said is unfathomable. They said the people responsible for the recurrent violent crimes need to stop.

"It's not worth it. They need to get themselves closer to God and realize all this violence is senseless and it's stupid. That's somebody's child. That's somebody's father gone. There's no reason for it," said Douglas.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.