Suspect arrested in Albany homicide

A man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation.

Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after 57-year-old Walter Lee Boone, Jr. was found dead Monday morning.

Albany Police officers and detectives set up police tape at a building at the intersection of West Gordon Avenue and Davidson Drive in what police are calling a homicide investigation.

Detectives said Harris was seen on surveillance video dragging the body of the victim into a wooded area near the Hav-More Food Mart, in the 2200 block of West Gordon Avenue

A silver sedan parked in a parking lot inside the taped-off perimeter belongs to the victim.

