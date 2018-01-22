Suspect arrested in Albany homicide

A man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation.More >>
Albany police are investigating six different aggravated assaults cases that happened across the city.More >>
Deerfield-Windsor middle school students had a special opportunity to hear from our Dougherty County Superior Court Judge.More >>
A mother is remembering her son, who was murdered last year, with a newly launched website. Cathy Cody wants her Anthony Wright's legacy to live on.More >>
The City of Albany has been awarded a $15 million loan for sewer system infrastructure, as part of an Energy conservation project that qualifies for an interest rate reduction.More >>
