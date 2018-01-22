Albany police investigate death off West Gordon

Albany Police officers and detectives have set up police tape at a building at the intersection of West Gordon Avenue and Davidson Drive.

APD said that they are currently investigating the suspicious death of a 55-year-old black man, who is not identified at this time.

The body was found around 9:30 this morning in a wooded area across the street from the Hav-More Food Mart, in the 2200 block of West Gordon Avenue

There is a silver sedan parked in a parking lot inside the taped-off perimeter.

This area of the city contains numerous apartment complexes.

WALB is on scene, and we will update the story as soon as possible.

