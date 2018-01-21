UPDATE: Lenox Police: 4-year-old found safe, police still searching for suspect

Lenox Police need your help locating Jorge Santos, 60. (Source: Lenox Police Department)

Layla McCabe was dropped off safe Sunday night. (Source: Lenox Police Department)

Lenox Police need your help locating Jorge Santos, 60.

Maj. Brad Walls said Sunday that Santos is wanted in the abduction of Layla McCabe, 4.

Police say Santos dropped McCabe off with her grandma Sunday evening, and McCabe is safe.

However, Santos is still at large.

Police described Santos as a Hispanic male who wears glasses, approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, and 180 pounds with a slim build.

According to Maj. Walls, Santos is believed to be driving a late 1990's or early 2000s blue extended cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The truck has a Georgia tag and stickers on the back window.

If you have any information, call Cook 911 at (229) 896-8722 or the Lenox Police Department at (229) 546-3030.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.