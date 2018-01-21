Lenox police search for man wanted for kidnapping 4-year-old girl

Lenox Police need your help locating Jorge Santos, 60. (Source: Lenox Police Department)

Police are looking for the man responsible for kidknapping Layla Mccabe, 4. (Source: Lenox Police Department)

Maj. Brad Walls said Sunday that Santos is wanted in the abduction of Layla Mccabe, 4.

Mccabe is a white female and police say they believe she was abducted Friday afternoon from the Lenox area.

Police described Santos as a Hispanic male who wears glasses, approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, and 180 pounds with a slim build.

According to Maj. Walls, Santos is believed to be driving a late 1990's or early 2000s blue extended cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The truck has a Georgia tag and stickers on the back window.

Police say as of now, Mccabe is still believed to be with Santos.

If you have any information, call Cook 911 at (229) 869-8722 or the Lenox Police Department at (229) 546-3030.

