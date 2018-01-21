Lenox Police: 4-year-old found safe, police searching for suspect

Lenox Police need your help locating Jorge Santos, 60. (Source: Lenox Police Department)

Major Brad Walls said Sunday that Santos is wanted in the abduction of Layla McCabe, 4.

Police said Santos dropped McCabe off with her grandma Sunday evening, and McCabe is safe.

However, Santos is still at large.

Police described Santos as a Hispanic male who wears glasses, approximately 5' 9" tall, and 180 pounds with a slim build.

According to Major Walls, Santos is believed to be driving a late 1990s or early 2000s blue extended cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The truck has a Georgia tag and stickers on the back window.

Police said Jorge Santos has had custody of that child for more than a year now and this is a custody issue that could have been resolved differently.

According to Lenox police, on Friday, Layla's mother contacted them because she wanted to take custody of Layla as well as visit two kids that she has with Santos.

Santos said he didn't want to give her custody of the child back and drove off in his truck.

According to Police, Santos has been taking care of Layla for the past year.

Santos is being charged with kidnapping because Layla's mother has legal custody of the child.

"If Mr. Santos had cooperated with our department and came forward with the child and let us give the child back to the mother, this could have been completely avoided," said Shane Daughtrey, Lenox Police Chief.

Daughtrey said because that did not happen the Lenox Police Department had no other choice but to go forward with the kidnapping charges.

Daughtrey said Layla was never in danger at any time and does not believe he had any plans to leave Lenox or Cook County.

"Santos did want to keep custody of the child because he had custody of the child because the mother basically abandoned the child. But he was not the biological father of the child," said Daughtrey.

Lenox Police said that Santos was expected to turn himself in Monday.

If you have any information, call Cook 911 at (229) 896-8722 or the Lenox Police Department at (229) 546-3030.

