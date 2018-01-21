Fallen officer recognized on monument 84 years later

Monument for fallen first responders in Colquitt County (Source: WALB)

A photograph of Julian "Jack" Palmer on his police motorcycle back in Tallahassee (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia county honored a fallen police officer Sunday, recognized 84 years after his death in the line of duty.

With the sound of ripping paper, Officer Julian R. Palmer 's name was unveiled, forever etched in Colquitt County's first responder memorial.

With the help of WALB, Palmer's nephew, D.R. Palmer, got to see this happen in person.

"I was laying back in my recliner, as I was watching WALB News which is our habit every day and when they mentioned the circumstances of the officer's death, I came flying out of the recliner and said that was my uncle," said Palmer.

In August, Moultrie Police Sergeant Dave Underwood said he received an email from a city worker in Tallahassee who had been digitizing old files.

Upon the worker's research, he learned of Officer Palmer, who worked for Tallahassee's police department, before moving to Moultrie in 1934.

In hopes of finding local relatives, Underwood shared this story with WALB News 10 in November.

"The next day, I mean the next day, Mr. Palmer contacted me and it went from there," said Underwood.

Underwood learned the story of how Officer Palmer died in the line of duty.

In an attempt to stop a high-speed chase, a milk truck hit him, throwing him from his motorcycle.

"His duty weapon fell from his holster, hit the pavement discharged and struck him in the back," said Underwood during the ceremony.

The 32-year-old went to the hospital, before dying from his injury.

"We only found two relatives: Mr. Palmer and he's got a cousin who lives in Adel," explained Underwood.

Now Underwood wants Palmer's legacy to live on in Moultrie.

"We wanted to make sure he was recognized, honored. He deserves to be on this monument because he paid the ultimate price," said Underwood.

And Palmer's nephew said he couldn't feel more proud.

"It warms my heart to know that he served a group of people who were grateful for his service and honored him with this memorial," said Underwood.

If you want to see the monument, it is in front of Moultrie's courthouse downtown at 1st Street Southeast.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.