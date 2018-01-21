Fallen officer recognized by monument 84 years later

Monday marks one year since deadly tornadoes destroyed homes and lives here in South Georgia. As recovery continues, many people are working to move forward.More >>
Tonight...a South Georgia county honors a fallen police officer, recognized 84 years after his death in the line of duty.. it was a day of joy as one man got to see his uncle's name now etched into Colquitt County's monument, honoring fallen first responders.More >>
For the Livingston family, it's been a year of remembrance, keeping the memory of their daughter alive. Alexis Livingston, 19, died when a tornado tore through Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park in Cook County.More >>
The storms during January 2017 affected not only homes and businesses, but South Georgia farms and timber stands as well.More >>
One of the five Dougherty County residents killed by the January 22 storms was Pat Gohman. She left behind a large and loving family, still dealing with her loss.More >>
