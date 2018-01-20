First-ever sensational science Saturday

Children of all abilities got a first-hand look at science thanks to a local healthcare group.

Thronateeska Heritage Center welcomed Beckhom Behavioral Consulting for Sensational Science Saturday.

It's a chance for children with developmental disabilities to participate in an event their families may normally shy away from.

The kids got to learn through interactive science experiments, like making silly putty and mixing water and oil.

"We just wanted to come and experiment, do different experiments with science to continue to enhance their education to make them productive throughout their school years," said Felecia Baisden, a participant who brought her granddaughter and god-daughter.

To promote acceptance of those with special needs, Beckhom Behavioral Consulting says it plans to do a sensational event for kids with developmental disabilities, each month.

