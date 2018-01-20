Federal government shutdown affects Southwest Georgia

With government at a standstill, you may be wondering how this affects you in Southwest Georgia.

First, you will still get your mail, your taxes are still due by April 17th, you can still fly for all your travel needs, and you will get social security checks and food stamps.

But Albany's Marine Corps Logistics Base is not so lucky.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"Due to the government shutdown, MCLB Albany is beginning an orderly process of shutting down. Safety and security remain paramount at the installation. Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany is one of the largest employers in the‎ local area with an economic impact of $1.5 billion contributing to the economic vitality and stability of Southwest Georgia. We remain hopeful that‎ Congress will quickly resolve this issue and pass legislation that ends the‎ government shutdown."

And Georgia's District 2 U.S. Representative, Sanford Bishop (D) posted on his public Facebook page.

He emphasized why now is crucial for lawmakers to finalize a long-term funding bill.

In the statement, Bishop said he wants lawmakers to work to fully fund the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP, community health centers and enact into law the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson agrees, saying in a written statement:

"We should immediately be funding children's health care, our men and women in uniform, our veterans and our seniors as well as other critical functions of the government and not playing political games with our country and our citizens. Shutting down the government is the wrong solution and always causes bigger problems in the end."

