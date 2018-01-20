R/C race raises money for "Back the Blue"

Racers control their cars from above (Source: WALB)

Local remote control car fanatics were out at Chehaw today, raising money for local law enforcement.

Saturday was the first day of the two day R/C race.

It's the second annual Hero's Memorial Race to support the Back the Blue Movement.

This year there are more than o115 participants who want to raise thousands of dollars for safety equipment in memory of two fallen South Georgia officers: Officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith.

Chehaw R/C president Steven Danford said he wants to give back.

"So basically just seeing everybody come together and have fun, good clean fun, it's hard to find nowadays so we're just proud to be able to provide that here in Albany," said Danford.

If you want to participate you can still sign up Sunday morning at 9 at Chehaw's R/C Raceway.

