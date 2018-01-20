Albany business offers up to $20K for information in arson investigation

The Anderson Company posted on Facebook that they are now offering a reward up to 20-thousand dollars for any information in this arson investigation.

The Anderson Company was destroyed by a fire back in December.

Firefighters said that around 2:40 a.m. on December 26, the suspect carried a can of gas behind the house, and then came back minutes later with a Molotov cocktail, which you can see him light in the video.

Investigators pointed out how the suspect walks with his left arm wideout, away from his body.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

