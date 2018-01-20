Albany State Basketball set for rivalry match up

The ASU Golden Rams Men's Basketball team has only won a single game this season.

Saturday, they play a game that would always be big, but ,now, the pressure to beat rivals Fort Valley State is even higher.

Head Coach Michael Moore said a victory is needed to stay afloat in the SIAC East.

He said he's spent the past 15 years at both schools and knows just how important this game can be.

"Well, its still the battle of the blue and gold," Moore said. "Its bragging rights 365 days, until the Fountain City Classic Football game. We need this game to stay pace in the east."

The game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. on West Campus Saturday.

