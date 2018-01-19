VSU men and women remain perfect (18-0) at 'The Complex'

Valdosta State swept Auburn Montgomery at 'The Complex' in a Friday night doubleheader. Both double-digit victories sustained the perfect home records VSU has kept this basketball season.

The men's team won 104-81 improving to (16-2, 8-1 Gulf South Conference). The Blazers shot 56.9% from the field and Beau Justice led the way with 32 points.

Triples were the difference in the Lady Blazers 57-43 victory. VSU nailed 10 from downtown, while the Lady Warhawks went 2-13 from beyond the arc.

Madi Mitchell led all scorers with 18 points.

VSU hosts West Georgia for a Sunday GSC doubleheader next. The women tip at 2 p.m. and the men tip at 4 p.m.

