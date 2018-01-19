Consultant agency hired to assess Albany Fire Department

City officials hired the Public Safety Specialists consultant agency to conduct an overall assessment of the Albany Fire department.

The city managers office says the objectives are to identify "the strengths and opportunities to improve the functions and processes and to help prioritize needs for the department."

The city manager's office says the finding will not assist in hiring the new Fire Chief but will be used to develop a work plan once hired.

The total contract for this service is $39,750.

