Former President Jimmy Carter scaling back Sunday school classes

Former President Jimmy Carter is going to scale back the number of times he teaches Sunday school at his church in Plains.

But he is scheduled to teach this Sunday.

A statement from the Carter Center said the 93-year-old will keep going to church with his wife.

Former President Carter is the third longest-lived US president.

Carter still is scheduled to teach the following schedule:

January 21 and 28

February 4, 11, 18

March 4, 11, 18

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved. With information from the Associated Press.