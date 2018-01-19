Former President Jimmy Carter scaling back Sunday school classes

After nearly five decades, the legendary footprints near Albany Civil Rights Institute will now be featured in the US Civil Rights Trail.More >>
City officials hired the Public Safety Specialists consultant agency to conduct an overall assessment of the Albany Fire department.
Former President Jimmy Carter is going to scale back the number of times he teaches Sunday school at his church in Plains.
Despite a rough 2017, staff with the Boys and Girls Club of Albany are looking to expand this year.
Chehaw Park has a new way to take its animals out of the park for educational programs.
