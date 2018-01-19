Former President Jimmy Carter scaling back Sunday school classes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former President Jimmy Carter scaling back Sunday school classes

By Caroline Barber, Producer
Jimmy Carter at his church (Source: WALB) Jimmy Carter at his church (Source: WALB)
PLAINS, GA (WALB) -

Former President Jimmy Carter is going to scale back the number of times he teaches Sunday school at his church in Plains.

But he is scheduled to teach this Sunday.

A statement from the Carter Center said the 93-year-old will keep going to church with his wife.

Former President Carter is the third longest-lived US president.

Carter still is scheduled to teach the following schedule:

  • January 21 and 28

  • February 4, 11, 18

  • March 4, 11, 18

