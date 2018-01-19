Chehaw to provide more outreach program with new van

Without the new van, staff said the programs were at risk of being discontinued. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw Park has a new way to take its animals out of the park for educational programs.

Dougherty County Rotary Club bought a new van to transport staff and animals.

Educational programs will be provided to K-12 schools in 16 Southwest Georgia counties.

The educational director explained it will allow staff to take part in more outreach opportunities.

"On a regular basis we visit schools, we visit churches, we visit organizations. Sometimes we go to Statesboro, we go as far as Atlanta, and we bring our animals and our program on the road. So by having another vehicle especially a more reliable vehicle. We're able to reach more people," Educational Director, Jackie Entz remarked.

And a fun fact, all of the animals on Chehaw's new educational van are actually at the zoo.

