Boys & Girls Club of Albany looks to expand in 2018

Despite a rough 2017, staff with the Boys and Girls Club of Albany are looking to expand this year.

Staff announced plans to provide more opportunities for kids outside of Albany during the annual stakeholders meeting this week.

Last year, more than 3,200 kids participated in the club, representing 15% of Albany and Dougherty County.

The group is looking to offer after-school programs in counties outside of Albany.

And although the organization took a significant blow from the January 22 tornado last year, staff still managed to achieve several milestones.

"We were able to do some amazing things but that was all made possible through the generosity through this community. And we presented them with all awards. Basically, the whole theme for the night was the impressions and imprints you've made," CEO Marvin Laster explained.

Staff with Albany Boys & Girls Club also announced Heavyweight Boxing Champion, and former club member Evander Holyfield will be the celebrity guest for the annual Steak and Burger fundraiser dinner.

