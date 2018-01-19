Aspire still working with storm victims

Families are still recovering emotionally from the storms. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of people are still dealing with emotional trauma from one year ago.

Aspire Behavioral Health has been helping folks in Dougherty and Worth County for the past year.

FEMA dedicated nearly 10 people to focus their work on storm-related emotional recovery.

Aspire employees have been holding crisis counseling three times a month.

Many counselors are also dealing with people on a one-on-one basis.

In the last year, Aspire has worked with dozens of people, a majority of them coming from the Radium Springs area.

"We're seeing that the community has really been coming together in that area. They've learned from each other and lean on each other for support. They have plans to continue meeting even after we step out of the picture, said Babs Hall, Aspire's Corporate Compliance Officer.

FEMA will be here this week to meet with employees at Aspire.

Aspire will begin to phase down their storm recovery counseling in the next few months.

But you should not worry if you still need help.

They'll be working to make sure you are set up with local resources to continue your counseling.

