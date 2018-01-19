Historic District proposal ready for city commission

Greg Fullerton is the chair of the HPC. (Source: WALB)

John Sherman is an Albany resident who does not want to become a part of the district. (Source: WALB)

The decision to expand Albany and Dougherty County's historic district will soon be in the hands of the city commission.

This morning the Historic Preservation Commission voted to move forward with an updated proposal to expand the historic district.

The commission has been looking to expand the district for about a year.

The city commission tabled the vote about the expansion in April.

Now the HPC has a new proposal which includes a smaller area but still includes the Rawson Circle neighborhood... an area where some residents have voiced concerns.

"As Willie Adams, the mayor of Albany, once said Rawson Circle protects themselves and don't need the historic district in there. The money needs to be spent on the streets," said John Sherman.

HPC Chair Greg Fullerton said there are benefits to living in the historic district for the whole community as well as for the homeowners themselves.

"With this designation around the country, time after time the overall value of properties continue to go up once they have been designated in the historic districts," said Fullerton.

The downtown historic district was set in 1978, and has since made minimal changes.

If a homeowner lives in the district, they can make General landscaping changes and paint the color of the home, but they would have to go before the commission to make any structure or façade changes.

The new plan will be presented to the city commission on Tuesday.

