Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber under renovation

The Thomasville-Thomas County chamber of commerce will soon have a new look.

The building is undergoing renovations to make it more modern, and up to date with technology.

This is the first major update to the building in 20 years.

Chamber staff said funds were raised during a capital campaign over the past two years for the project.

"We're moving with the times, we're updating the chamber as new technologies update. There is a new generation coming so we're trying to keep up with that," said Andrea Colins, Executive Director, Chamber.

"This update is bringing it into the current phase of where everything is when you walk in, it will be a step forward in time," said Jason Harpe, CCH Construction.

The project is expected to take 45 to 60 days, they plan to be done by St. Patrick's Day.

