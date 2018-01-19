Thomas Co. Schools opens school-based health clinic

The Thomas County School System is offering a new service to help keep students and teachers healthy.

Last week, a new School-Based Health Clinic opened at Thomas County Middle School.

"We have been very busy, this is our first week open and we've seen a lot of flu this week," said Rachael Lackey, Nurse Practitioner.

The health center is now open to all Thomas County School System students and staff.

The clinic is located at the middle school but all students will be served regardless of which school they attend.

"Our goal is to try to keep kids from missing class. Keeping teachers from missing. And if you are sick, then get you home so you aren't spreading it," said Lackey.

The goal is to keep students healthy and reduce the spread of illnesses.

But the clinic offers other services too. They do physicals, minor injury treatment, and immunizations.

All of this comes as good news to parents.

"I've heard a lot of parents that are very excited they are able to get their kid in on the same day. The first visit we are trying to have parents here, after that I am more than happy to see them without their parents as long as we have a consent on file," said Lackey.

"We are always looking for ways to help with attendance issues and this is one way that will help because students who are sick can immediately come to the center and be seen," said Lisa Williams, Associate Superintendent

Thomas County is partnering with Primary Care of Southwest Ga to operate the clinic.

It's an idea that was brought to the table several years ago and now an added resource for the school district.

"School-based health systems aren't a new concept to the state of Georgia, but it is new to this community," said Williams.

The school system will provide transportation from other Thomas County schools to the clinic.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.