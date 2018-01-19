Editorial: Join us Monday to remember the January storms

Monday, January 22nd marks one year from when Southwest Georgia was hit a second time with powerful storms and tornadoes.

A day many of us will remember forever.

Some of our friends and neighbors lost their homes, their cars... and unfortunately their lives.

It took an emotional toll on all of us, our families, friends and even our children.

As we take time today to remember those tragic moments, we also want to take time to remember how far we have come.

Last year, our community came together in time of crisis, lending a helping hand, a chainsaw, a cup of hot chocolate.

And today, we know many are still helping out... giving their time and their money to help clean up.

We still have a long way to go, but we know if we continue to work together, we will bounce back a stronger community than ever before.

Join us Monday night for a one-hour special, reflecting on the storms, and where we are one year later.

You'll hear stories of survival, of recovery, and how we plan to recover.

You can watch it at 5 p.m. on NBC or at 7 p.m. on ABC and Bounce.

We hope you'll join us.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.