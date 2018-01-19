Downtown Valdosta: Ciao Bella SC Boutique grand-opening

There is a new shop preparing for its grand opening in downtown Valdosta.

Ciao Bella SC Boutique will officially open its doors on Saturday.

The boutique will cater to women's clothing for many occasions from social to business.

Owner Carter Valeka Carter said Ciao Bella is a family oriented business that puts the community first.

"We're not just here for another income for our family, for the community we would like to do is give back. We're planning on meeting with the Child Advocacy Center, because we would like to do an annual fundraiser," said Carter.

The event begins at 10 a.m and last until 5 p.m.

Free food and drinks will be provided.

The first five people to make a purchase of $25 will receive a special "Ciao Bella" gift bag.

