Parents want pedestrian bridge at intersection near Dougherty Co. school

Shonterrias Oliver joined several parents Friday afternoon to ask for support from community members. (Source: WALB)

A DCSS spokesperson said students who live within 1.5 miles from a school are required to walk. (Source: WALB)

Some parents want a pedestrian bridge at an intersection near their children's school. (Source: WALB)

Several Albany parents want a major change at an intersection near their children's school to keep their kids safe.

Some parents, whose students attend Morningside Elementary School, said Friday that they feel it is not safe for their kids to have to cross East Oakridge Drive at Vick Street to get to school.

Shonterrias Oliver joined several parents Friday afternoon to ask for support from community members.

They want a pedestrian bridge to cross the intersection to ensure students' safety.

"They don't want to stop," Oliver said of some students. "They want to go ahead on and run across the street, but you can't do that all the time because that's putting your life at risk."

Safety at this intersection is a cause Oliver said she's been pushing for several years.

She said there are several dozen students who cross at the intersection before and after school each day.

The Dougherty County School System has two crossing guards at the intersection. A DCSS spokesperson said students who live within 1.5 miles from a school are required to walk.

Oliver said she plans to take her petition to the Albany City Commission who would decide whether to build it.

An incident where a student was killed and three others were hurt in a crosswalk back in 2016 in Albany encouraged Oliver to continue fighting.

"My heart dropped and I felt for the parents, because I said, what happens if someone hits one of my babies when they're walking to school," Oliver explained.

That DCSS spokesperson said the school system is willing to work with parents who think their child should be able to ride the bus even if they are in walking distance, on a case by case basis.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.