Coming Home: Moody airmen meets son for the first time

It was an emotional morning at Moody Air Force Base.

As the 74th squadron finally returned home from their deployment in South Asia.

Nearly 300 men and women were welcomed home today after being away for seven months.

WALB was there with one of the soldiers as he met his son face to face, for the very first time.

It has been a long seven months for these airmen serving in Southeast Asia and Friday was the day they received their reward for all of their hard work and sacrifice - a warm open arm welcome from those they love most.

For one airmen, it is an all around meet and greet, as he holds his son for the very first time.

"It's pretty surreal. FaceTime is a great technology, but it's not like actually holding him and seeing my wife again," explained Gudim.

This was Brett Gudim's first deployment with the 74th Fighter Squadron.

Gudim said it felt like an eternity waiting to meet his blue-eyed baby boy named Luke, who is now two months old.

"It's tough to make a strong connection when you can't hold him and touch him and all that good stuff, so it's a pretty awesome moment," said Gudim.

Brett and his wife Katy Gudim have been married for a little over a year now and she said it is her love and family that helped her through her husband's absence.

"It's our first deployment, it's hard, it's really hard to be separated, but I'm just thankful that I had his family close by and my family came to visit a lot too, and that's what you have to do, is lean on your support system," explained Katy.

Brett said the pay off doesn't get any better than this.

"This is what makes the whole six months kinda worth it, when you come home and these guys and girls went out there and did the job to the best of their abilities and we did some amazing things over there, then to come home and see all the love here in the hanger and sitting in this seat right here is pretty awesome," said Gudim.

