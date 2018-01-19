Cairo looks for 'right fit' at Southside

New details continue to surface following an administration change at Southside Elementary in Cairo.
Superintendent Kermit Gillard asked Principal Stacey Whigham to resign January 10th.
Gillard told our partners with the Thomasville Times-Enterprise "It just wasn't the right fit."
Kevin Strickland, assistant superintendent of operations for Grady County Schools, began as Southside's new principal two days later.
Strickland will fill both roles for the remainder of the year.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.