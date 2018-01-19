Cairo looks for 'right fit' at Southside

New details continue to surface following an administration change at Southside Elementary in Cairo.

Superintendent Kermit Gillard asked Principal Stacey Whigham to resign January 10th.

Gillard told our partners with the Thomasville Times-Enterprise "It just wasn't the right fit."

Kevin Strickland, assistant superintendent of operations for Grady County Schools, began as Southside's new principal two days later.

Strickland will fill both roles for the remainder of the year.

